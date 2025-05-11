Tiger kills woman in Seoni forest

Seoni (MP), May 11 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was killed by a tiger in the forest of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

The big cat attacked Hemlata Daharwal in Khawasa forest near Bichhuamal village on Saturday, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Gaurav Mishra.

Villagers claimed Daharwal was plucking tendu patta when the tiger pounced on her and dragged her by the neck inside the forest for about one-and-a-half kilometres from the spot.

Following the incident, villagers protested for about five hours outside the Khawasa Forest Office with the remains of the deceased, seeking Rs 25 lakh compensation.

Mishra said the compensation of Rs 8 lakh has been provided as per the rules, and a search is underway to capture the tiger. PTI COR ADU NSK