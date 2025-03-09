Tiger kills woman in Uttarakhand’s Pauri

Dehradun, Mar 9 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in the Nainidanda area of Uttarakhand’s ​​​​Pauri district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Jamun village under Mandal range. Guddi Devi Bhadula had gone to work in her field near the forest when a tiger suddenly attacked her and dragged her about 300 meters into the forest, Divisional Forest Officer of Corbett Tiger Reserve Forest Rahul Mishra, told PTI.

When the tiger attacked the woman, her pet dog was also with her. The dog chased the tiger and kept barking due to which the animal ran away, leaving the fatally injured woman behind, the official said.

At around 5 pm, when Guddi Devi did not return home, her husband Raj Bhadula came to know about the incident and went to look for her in the fields. He heard their dog barking and went towards the bushes only to find his wife lying lifeless on the ground, he said.

On receiving the information, the team of Forest Department and Corbett Tiger Reserve reached the spot and recovered the body.

The forest officer said that marks of tiger's teeth and nails were found on the head and back of the deceased.

He said that after the incident, about 10 forest workers have been deployed in the village and trap cameras are being installed.

The Forest Department has given Rs 2 lakh as immediate relief to the family of the deceased. PTI DPT NB NB