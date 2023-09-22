Tiger mauls 60-year-old man to death in Chandrapur

Chandrapur, Sep 22 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in a village in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in Chinchada village in Mul tehsil under Chichpalli forest range, the official said.

Suryaban Tikle, a resident of Chinchada, had gone to his farm, when a big cat attacked and killed him, Chief Conservator of Forest Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said.

Forest officials found the man's body in compartment no-522 under the Forest Development Corporation Limited (FDCM) area and sent it to the rural hospital, he said.

Camera traps have been installed and a PRT team has been engaged in the area to monitor the tiger's movement, the official said.

"The area has temporarily been closed for farming, and additional manpower has been deployed to prevent any further incidents. The capture of the big cat will be proposed on the basis of its history and behaviour after it is identified with the help of camera traps," Dr Ramgaonkar said.

Sixteen persons have died in man-animal conflicts in the district so far this year, of which 13 deaths were due to tiger attacks, he added. PTI COR ARU