Tiger mauls farmer to death in UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A tiger attacked and killed a farmer in the Madhotanda area here, police said on Thursday.

The half-eaten body of the farmer, identified as Puranlal (55) was recovered from a sugarcane field, they said.

The Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Manish Singh confirmed that Puranlal died in a tiger attack and sent the body for post-mortem.

According to the victim's family, Puranlal had gone to the field to irrigate the crop on Wednesday night, along with two other youths.

However, only the two youths returned home, the family said.

They then searched for Puranlal in the field but could not find him. On Thursday morning, they found his body in the field, they said.

As the news spread, the locals gathered and staged a demonstration demanding compensation, police said.

However, the police pacified the situation and the protest ended, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG