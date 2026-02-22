Tiger moved to bigger enclosure in Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve as part of rewilding plan

Kota(Rajasthan), Feb 22 (PTI) A tiger that had been housed in a five-hectare enclosure was tranquilised, radio-collared and shifted to a larger 21-hectare enclosure for further monitoring and adaptation for its phased rewilding in the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve in Kota.

The tiger, MT-7, was earlier rescued as a young cub from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve following the death of its mother. She and another cub were brought to Abheda Biological Park, where they were kept for nearly 22 months.

During this period, they were kept in controlled conditions to help them develop natural hunting instincts through exposure to live prey, a press release said on Saturday.

Subsequently, the female cub was transferred to a five-hectare rewilding enclosure at Mukundra HillsTiger Reserve, where it has spent approximately 14 months. In this period, she demonstrated successful hunting ability, natural behavioural patterns, and adaptability, it said.

A team of experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) conducted a site inspection and assessed the tiger's behaviour, hunting skills, and adaptability.

Following detailed evaluation and field observations, NTCA approved the phased implementation of the rewilding plan. The first step involved shifting the tigress from the five-hectare enclosure to a larger 21-hectare enclosure.

After obtaining approval from the Chief Wildlife Warden, a committee constituted by the Field Director of Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, comprising field officers, experienced veterinarians, and wildlife biologists, carried out the operation in accordance with standard operating procedures and safety protocols.

The tiger was tranquilised at 5:30 pm Saturday, fitted with a radio collar, and her physical and health parameters were recorded before being released into the 21-hectare enclosure. Her movements are now being continuously monitored, the statement said.

The final decision regarding her release into the natural forest area will be taken by the Chief Wildlife Warden based on her performance, behaviour, and expert recommendations.

Officials said the move was a significant step forward in rewilding and tiger conservation efforts in the region.