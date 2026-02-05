Tiger on prowl near Rajamahendravaram triggers panic, teams deployed to catch animal

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), February 5 (PTI) A tiger roaming on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram for the past four days has killed more than eight cattle triggering panic among residents, said a forest official on Thursday.

The big cat had earlier killed four livestock, taking the number of livestock deaths to nearly eight since it was first spotted in the vicinity of Ankamma Talli Konda temple near Punyakshetram village in East Godavari district.

"A tiger that has been roaming on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram for the last four days killed four cattle on Thursday, creating panic among local residents," the official told PTI.

The big cat has been moving from Rajamahendravaram and Divan Cheruvu areas for the last 15 days and today it killed four cattle, he said.

Officials suspect that the animal is hiding in a garden and agricultural patches located between urban and rural habitations.

According to the forest department, tigers usually migrate from Tadoba forest in Maharashtra and occasionally enter Andhra Pradesh in search of territory and prey.

The movement of the animal has been noticed in both populated and fringe areas, raising concern among villagers and commuters.

A tranquilizer team from Pune is here to catch the big cat and have been deployed to track the tiger and CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic points to monitor its movement, the official said.

The forest department has appealed to residents to remain alert and avoid venturing into isolated locations during night hours.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to safely capture or drive the animal back into the forest zone.