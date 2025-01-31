Tiger poaching case in Maharashtra's Chandrapur: SIT arrests man from Shillong

Chandrapur, Jan 31 (PTI) A special investigation team has arrested one person in a tiger poaching case in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, taking the number of people held to seven, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Lalneisung (50), was held from Shillong in Meghalaya by the SIT under Anand Reddy Yellu, Deputy Director (Core), Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, he said.

He has been remanded in forest department custody till February 4, the official added.

The SIT had recovered animal parts like bone, tooth and hair, which the Wildlife Research and Training Centre in Nagpur's Gorewada confirmed belonged to a tiger, the official said.

"A court in Rajura extended forest department remand of five accused in the case till February 4 since complete details of the gang has to be established. The sixth accused, a woman, has been remanded in judicial custody," he said.

The SIT comprises 12 members, the official said. PTI COR BNM