Tiger population in Kaziranga increases by 44 in 2 years to reach 148: Report

Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) Tiger population in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam has increased by 44 in two years to reach a total of 148, according to a report released on the occasion of International Tiger Day on Tuesday.

The previous count of the big cat in Kaziranga was 104 in 2022.

This growth is particularly notable due to the first-time sampling in the Biswanath Wildlife Division, where 27 recorded tigers have contributed to the overall increase, said the report titled "Status of Tigers in Kaziranga, 2024".

In the core Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, the population grew from 104 in 2022 to 115 in 2024, while the Nagaon Wildlife Division maintained a count of six tigers.

Of the 148 adult tigers, identified in the three divisions of the forest, 83 are females, 55 males, and 10 with undetermined gender.

Methodology for the tiger count included the deployment of remotely triggered camera traps in accordance with the Phase IV Protocol of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India, which follows a statistically robust mark-recapture framework to estimate tiger abundance and density.

Paired camera traps were systematically placed across 1,307.49 sq km areas within three divisions of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve between December 2023 and April 2024, using a structured grid-based design to ensure comprehensive spatial coverage, the report stated.

Based on the report and data published by various sources, it can be inferred that Kaziranga, with a population of 18.65 tigers per sq km, is now ranked as a reserve with the third highest density of tigers in the world, after Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Corbett National Park with 19.83 and 19.56, respectively, an official pointed out.

Key drivers of this encouraging rise in tiger population are habitat expansion and protection, she said.

An additional area of 200 sq km, including 12.82 sq km of encroachment-free area, has been added in recent years under Burhachapori-Laokhowa sanctuaries, bringing more habitat to the Tiger Reserve, the official said.

This strategic extension has significantly expanded the landscape available to tigers, allowing for increased movement, breeding, and dispersal opportunities across divisions.

In addition, the enhanced use of technology has revolutionised wildlife monitoring and protection. Along with camera traps, tools such as Monitoring System for Tigers – Intensive Protection and Ecological Status(M-STrIPES ), drones, and infrared-based electronic surveillance systems (Electronic Eye), are now integral to daily operations.

''These technological advancements have greatly improved anti-poaching measures, movement tracking, and habitat monitoring, leading to greater safety and better data," the official said.

The integration of advanced technologies with meticulous efforts of the forest frontline staff, including 113 trained Van Durgas, the female frontline staff of the Tiger Reserve and the active support of civil society organisations and local communities have significantly helped in filling up data gaps, she said.

''We also recognise the responsibility this milestone brings. It is crucial to continue investing in conservation initiatives, strengthen community involvement, and promote awareness about the importance of biodiversity," the official added. PTI DG BDC