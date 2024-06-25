Tiger released back into wild after over month-long treatment for injuries

Nagpur, Jun 25 (PTI) More than a month after a tiger was found severely injured in the Pench reserve in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the animal was released back into the wild on Tuesday, officials said.

The tiger, officially named as T-53, was found injured in compartment number 509 of Khursapar beat in Deolapar range of the tiger reserve on May 17, a release issued by the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) Deputy Director, Prabhu Nath Shukla, said.

After being found injured, the tiger was captured via chemical immobilisation and sent to the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur for further treatment and recovery by the forest department team.

T-53 recovered after receiving the treatment and was fit to be released in the natural habitat as per the report given by the veterinarians. The feline was released from near the site where it was captured, the release said. PTI CLS NP