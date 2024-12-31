Tiger scare in Jharkhand's Chandil after cattle found dead in forest

Seraikela, Dec 31 (PTI) People in two villages of Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district were asked to stay indoors on Tuesday evening after a cattle was killed in a nearby forest, suspected to be by a tiger, officials said.

Advertisment

The alert was issued for the people of Khunti and Tulgram villages in the Chandil sub-division.

A team of the Forest Department went to the spot after receiving information about the dead cattle and found that the width of the teeth with which it was killed was as big as that of a tiger, officials said.

"We will install cameras in the forest on Wednesday to confirm the presence of a tiger," Sub-Divisional Officer Vikash Kumar told PTI.

Advertisment

"Apprehending that people may go to the forest for picnics on the occasion of New Year, we did not want to take any chances and asked them to remain indoors," he said.

Public address systems have been put up on armoured vehicles, which are doing rounds, to ask the people to remain indoors till something concrete is found, he added. PTI BS SOM