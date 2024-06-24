Tiger scare in Wayanad over as forest department traps it

Wayanad, Jun 24 (PTI) Farmers and local residents of a forest fringe village in this district in Kerala, who have been living in fear of a tiger, heaved a sigh of relief on Monday morning as the big cat was caught in a trap set by the forest department.

The tiger, identified as 'Tholpetty 7' was creating horror in Kenichira region, near here, killing four cows in two days.

The animal had fallen into the trap set by the forest department on Sunday at around 11 pm, forest officials said.

According to the officials, the tiger reached the cowsheds where it had attacked the cattle recently. It was caught in the trap kept there.

The Forest Department has conducted preliminary health examinations on the wild animal and said it is suspected to have major health issues.

Sources said it will not be easy for the department to let it open in the wild as the tiger was not healthy enough to hunt for prey.

The officials are also considering the suggestion of shifting the big cat to any of the zoos in the state after providing necessary medical assistance.

On Sunday, the local residents squatted on the road and raised slogans demanding safety and protection for their lives and livelihoods.

The protesters had also displayed the carcasses of dead cows in a vehicle.

Amid mounting protest, the district authorities and the Forest Department had taken steps to trap the animal in a cage. They were also ready to tranquilise it if needed.

Forest officials had also said that Rs 30,000 would be given as an advance of the solatium to the farmers who had lost cows in the tiger attack. The rest of the amount will be handed over to them after completing the post-mortem procedures on the carcasses of the cows, they had said. PTI RRT RRT KH