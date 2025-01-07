Tiger scare keeps forest guards on toes in West Bengal

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) Forest guards in two places in West Bengal were on their toes after pugmarks of tigers were found near villages, officials said on Tuesday.

Sundarban Biosphere Reserve Director Nilanjan Mallick told PTI that a tiger strayed out of the core area of the forest in South 24 Parganas district, and efforts were being made to send it back.

"Some villages have been surrounded by nylon nets to prevent any attacks. A part of Maipith leading to Srikanta Palli has been surrounded," he said.

"The tiger had entered a jungle near Maipith after crossing the creek two days back. It hasn't devoured any cattle so far," he added.

The presence of the tiger was confirmed after its pugmarks were seen and roars were heard.

Mallick said that a squad of more than 100 personnel were ready with tranquiliser darts and trap door cages in case the animal tried to enter localities.

"We are trying to push it towards its habitat by fencing off one side leading towards the villages and keeping the corridor towards the core forest open and unhindered. We hope it will follow the same route to return," he said.

Locals have been asked not to venture near the forest area after dark.

Forest guards were also on high alert in the Jangalmahal region, which is located at the West Bengal-Odisha-Jharkhand trijunction.

Pugmarks were spotted in Chandil in Jharkhand over the last two days.

Chief Wildlife Warden of Bengal Debal Roy told PTI, "Our men are keeping a vigil in Purulia district, which borders the area in Jharkhand, but there has not been any update about tiger sighted on the Purulia side." "We are working in close coordination with our counterparts in Jharkhand," he said.

Last month, a tiger brought to Odisha from Maharashtra strayed into West Bengal via Jharkhand, triggering panic in the Jangalmahal region. It could be caught on December 29 after days of chase by forest guards of three states. PTI SUS SOM