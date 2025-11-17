Tiger Shroff named brand ambassador for Maharashtra govt's football programme

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff as brand ambassador for its 'Maha-Deva' football programme aimed at providing international exposure to players from rural and tribal areas.
This initiative is also working to bring global football sensation Lionel Messi on board.
"The 'Maha-Deva' football initiative will provide an international platform to players from rural areas," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said after the signing of a five-year agreement.
The agreement was signed between the School Education and Sports Department, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), and Shroff.
The initiative involves selecting 30 boys and as many girls through the Western India Football Association (WIFA) and training them. The selected children will also be given educational support and international exposure opportunities, according to an official release.
Shroff will participate in awareness campaigns, promotional events, and digital campaigns. PTI MR NSK