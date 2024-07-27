Tiger skin seized in Jalgaon

Nagpur, Jul 27 (PTI) The Nagpur customs department has seized a tiger skin from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra and detained six persons, an official release said here.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of Nagpur Customs with the assistance of Pune Customs (Preventive) intercepted a wildlife smuggling racket on Friday, it said.

A case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, against the detained men, allegedly involved in the racket. The Forest Department, Jalgaon, will conduct further probe, the release added. PTI CLS KRK