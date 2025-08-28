Tiger spotted in Odisha’s Bonai forest, patrolling intensified

Rourkela (Odisha), Aug 28 (PTI) A tiger has been spotted in the Bonai forest in Odisha’s Sundargarh district with pugmarks of the big cat detected, an official said on Thursday.

Photos of the animal were also captured by the trap camera installed inside the forest, he said.

Forest officials spotted pugmarks of the tiger in the Sole reserve forest area under the Bonai division on August 25, he said.

“The Royal Bengal Tiger is making its movements in and around the Sole range. The animal might be searching for a suitable habitat for territorial identity, food, shelter and breeding,” said Lalit Kumar Patra, divisional forest officer (DFO), Bonai.

Bonai forest is blessed with the natural resources to provide habitat for wild animals, he said.

“Our field-level officials are engaged in intensive patrolling and making technological interventions to safeguard the tiger,” the DFO said.

Patra urged residents not to indulge in any activity which can be harmful to the animal.

It must be mentioned that pugmarks had earlier been spotted near the Ujalpur range in the Sundargarh forest division. PTI CORR BBM BBM BDC