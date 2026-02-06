Tiger still on prowl in Andhra's East Godavari, special teams launch capture operation

Rajamahendravaram (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 6 (PTI) A tiger was spotted near Kurmapuram village in East Godavari district for the second time, prompting forest officials to intensify efforts to capture the big cat, a forest department official said on Friday.

The big cat, first sighted on Thursday, has kept villagers on edge after it killed a buffalo this morning, adding to nearly eight earlier livestock losses in nearby areas.

"The tiger has been prowling in the Rajahmundry region, and today it was spotted near Kurmapuram village. We have intensified operations to capture the animal," the official told PTI.

Forest department officials, along with special teams, are already conducting operations to catch the tiger and are tracking its movements.

Special teams equipped with tranquillizers have been positioned in and around the village to safely capture the animal, the official added.

It is suspected that the tiger may have entered a house in the village, forcing authorities to conduct door-to-door searches and advise residents to remain indoors.

To track and safely relocate the tiger, the forest department is using drones, traps, thermal cameras, cages, and tranquillizers.

The animal’s movements have created panic among locals, with people avoiding fields and the outskirts since Thursday evening.

Additional teams have been deployed at strategic locations, and public announcement systems are being used to caution residents against venturing out alone.

Meanwhile, the official said that the operation will continue through the night until the tiger is either captured or driven back into the forest zone. PTI MS GDK SSK