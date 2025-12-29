Tiger strays into village near MP's Bandhavgarh reserve, injures man; tranquilised and rescued

Umaria, Dec 29 (PTI) A tiger strayed into a village on the fringes of Bandhavgarh Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Monday morning, injuring a villager and triggering panic before it was rescued after several hours, forest officials said.

The incident took place in Chhoti Beldi village under Panpatha buffer zone, they added.

"The tiger attacked a cow before barging into the house of one Durga Prasad Dwivedio. It sat on a cot there for sometime. Gopal Kol (25), a tribal resident of the area, who tried to drive the big cat away, received a swipe on the leg, leaving him seriously injured. He has been hospitalised in adjoining Katni district," an official said.

"On receiving information, teams from the forest and revenue departments and police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. After hours of effort, the tiger was safely tranquilised and rescued," he added.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Field Director Anupam Sahay said the rescued tiger has been kept in the reserve's Baheraha enclosure and is being continuously monitored by experts.

Villagers have been advised to remain alert and exercise caution while venturing out, especially to the fields, Sahay said. PTI COR LAL BNM