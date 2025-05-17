Tiger that killed man in Malappuram detected on camera, search intensifies: Forest dept

Malappuram (Kerala), May 17 (PTI) Search for the tiger, which killed a rubber-tapping worker near Kalikavu here two days ago, intensified on Saturday after its image was captured in one of the over 50 camera traps set up in the area, the forest department said.

Dr Arun Zachariah, a senior veterinarian accompanying one of the forest personnel teams searching for the tiger, said that an image of the feline was captured by one of the camera traps set up in the area.

He further said that on comparing the image with the wildlife database, the tiger was identified as one from the Silent Valley National Park.

He also said that the transfer of the current Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Nilambur South was a "setback" as it would affect the ongoing search operations.

"He (DFO) was leading the search operations. Therefore, it (transfer) would certainly affect it. It is a setback," he told reporters here.

State Forest Minister A K Saseendran, on the other hand, questioned what was wrong with transferring the DFO when the local residents had protested against him.

"He was the reason for the public outrage there. So, should he not be removed?" the minister asked.

Amidst the ongoing search operations and a meeting of all stakeholders called by the forest department, the state government issued an order transferring Nilambur South DFO Dhanik Lal to Thiruvananthapuram as the Assistant Conservator of Forests.

The person holding that post was transferred as the DFO of Nilambur South, the order said.

According to the government order, the decision was taken in view of the pending sanction for the prosecution of Lal in connection with a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in a court at Muvattupuzha.

Congress MLA A P Anilkumar raised concerns over the sudden transfer, saying that it should not adversely affect the ongoing search operations for the tiger.

"The government has the power to decide whom to transfer, but it should not result in the search operations being left leaderless," he said.

The MLA contended that the government cannot save face through this order for the lapse on its part in preventing the incident from happening.

Earlier in the day, the DFO said that there is thick undergrowth in some patches, which could serve as 'hideouts' for the tiger.

"To eliminate such hideouts, we will discuss it with the farmers' groups in the area and the panchayat, as everyone's help would be required to clear the thick undergrowth," he said.

He further said that the forest department will continue with the search operations till the tiger is found and captured.

Besides camera traps and thermal camera drones, the department has also deployed kumki elephants (trained captive tuskers) and three teams of 20 forest personnel, armed with tranquilisers and including veterinarians, to look for the tiger since Friday.

On Thursday, 45-year-old Gafoor was attacked and dragged into the forest by the tiger when he and a friend were going for rubber-tapping work. PTI HMP HMP KH