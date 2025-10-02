Tiger, two cubs found dead in core area of MP's Kanha Reserve

Mandla (MP), Oct 2 (PTI) A tiger and two cubs were found dead in two separate places in the core area of the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

The carcass of the adult tiger was found in Mukhi range, while two female cubs, around two months old, lay dead in Kanha range, he said.

"The cubs died after being attacked by a big cat, possibly a tiger, as per their post mortem reports. It appears the adult tiger died in a territorial fight. Its post mortem will be conducted on Friday," he said. PTI LAL BNM