Tigers seen strolling along tourist routes in Pilibhit reserve, videos go viral

Pilibhit (UP), Jan 18 (PTI) Several videos showing tigers sauntering along safari tracks in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh are trending on social media, piquing the interest of wildlife enthusiasts and tourists alike.

The videos, recorded by tourists on main safari routes inside the reserve, show tigers calmly strolling along the tracks, with little care for tourist vehicles.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Manish Singh said the viral videos have further strengthened the identity of the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) as a thriving wildlife habitat.

Wildlife experts have also called the sightings a positive sign, indicating a healthy ecosystem, as tigers are being seen along main safari routes.

During the ongoing tourism season, several visitors sighted tigers from a close range during jungle safaris. Seeing the apex predator in a calm demeanour, many tourists captured the moment on their mobile phones, circulating them online.

Tourists said tiger sightings in the Pilibhit reserve has become more frequent, reflecting improved conservation efforts and a balanced habitat.

According to forest officials, the tiger population in PTR was just 24 in 2014, but this figure has significantly increased to more than 71 by 2022. Locals said apart from the core forest areas, tiger movement is also being reported from areas near human habitations. In one of the viral video, a tiger is seen strolling near the main gate of the reserve's popular Chuka Beach tourist spot.

The sighting, recorded during early morning or late evening hours, shows passers-by stopping their vehicles and filming the tiger from a distance.

Forest officials and wildlife experts have, however, advised tourists to remain cautious during such encounters and strictly follow safety guidelines to avoid untoward incidents.