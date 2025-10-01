Tight security arrangements for Durga idol immersion ceremony in East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Oct 1 (PTI) Tight security arrangements have been made for the immersion of idols of Goddess Durga in different river ghats in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Thursday, an official said.

In the steel city here, local divers would be put into service due to an increase in water level in the river Swarnarekha, where the majority of idols will be immersed, the official said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi held a meeting with representatives of various community puja committees to review ongoing preparedness for Thursday's immersion ceremony.

The water level of the river Swarnarekha has increased, and there was a possibility that water would be released from Odisha's dam on Thursday, an official said.

All necessary arrangements around river ghats have been made, Satyarthi said while seeking co-operation from puja committees to follow the identified procession routes.

Over 250 licensee community puja committees will take out an immersion procession across Jamshedpur and will immerse idols in different ghats of river Kharkhai, Domuhani and Swarnarekha on Thursday. PTI BS RG