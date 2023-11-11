Tight security arrangements in Kolkata ahead of Diwali, Kali Puja

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) The Kolkata Police have taken all precautionary measures primarily to keep a check on any attempt to disrupt law and order as well as burning of banned firecrackers in the city during the Kali Puja and Diwali celebrations on Sunday, a senior officer said.

More than 5,000 police personnel will be on duty on Sunday in Kolkata where a large number of people will come out on the roads to celebrate the festivals, he said. "We have taken all precautionary measures for the Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations. Our officers will maintain law and order besides keeping a tab on whether banned firecrackers are being burst," the IPS officer told PTI on Saturday.

Police postings have been arranged at crucial points of the city in addition to shopping malls, markets, religious places, railway stations and jetties.

There will be around 21 police officers of deputy commissioner rank on duty, besides 35 assistant commissioners, he said. PTI SCH NN