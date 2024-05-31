Tight security arrangements in place for last phase of polls in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) Around 36,000 security personnel will be deployed for the fourth and last phase of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Odisha on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

A total of 126 companies of central armed police forces and 86 platoons of Odisha armed police personnel are among the 36,000 personnel.

Six Lok Sabha constituencies – Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur – along with 42 assembly segments in the coastal region will go to polls on Saturday.

"Voting will be held at 10,882 polling booths at 8,752 locations in nine districts of Odisha on Saturday. At least 21 per cent of the total booths have been identified as sensitive or critical booths, and CAPFs will be deployed in the sensitive booths," Odisha DGP Arun Sarangi said here on Friday.

As minor incidents of pre-poll violence have been reported in the politically sensitive coastal region, the police are fully prepared to ensure smooth conduct of elections, Sarangi said.

He said four young IPS officers of SDPO rank will be deployed in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Balasore districts, while 42 assembly supervising officers in the rank of additional SP will also be mobilised.

Sarangi said 84 DSPs will supervise the law and order (two for each assembly segment), while 199 sector officers in the rank of inspector will also be deployed for poll duty.

Central paramilitary forces will be deployed in 2,280 critical and vulnerable booths, he said.

Besides, 843 mobile parties, 255 flying squads and 255 static surveillance teams will be deployed for the elections, he said.

The DGP said 21 inter-state border check posts with CCTV surveillance and 60 intra-state border check posts have been set up to check illegal flow of cash, arms, liquor and other substances.

A total of 36 election related cases have been registered in the districts going to polls on Saturday and action has been taken against 49 accused persons, he added. PTI BBM BBM ACD