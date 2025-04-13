Tight security arrangements in place in Odisha for Hanuman Jayanti

Bhubaneswar, Apr 13 (PTI) The Odisha government has made tight security arrangements across the state for a peaceful conduct of Hanuman Jayanti, Maha Bishuba Sankranti, the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar and Odia New Year, which have fallen on the same day this year on Monday.

Though security has been tightened across the state, the police have identified at least nine places as vulnerable, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said, after attending a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and attended by DGP Y B Khurania and Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Satyabrata Sahu.

"The police have deployed 200 platoons (one platoon comprises 30 personnel) of force, 10 companies of central armed police forces, including three companies of Rapid Action Force, and senior officers across the state, with special attention on the focus locations. As many as 650 CCTV cameras and 40 AI-enabled drone cameras have been installed," Kumar said.

He said special arrangements have been made for Sambalpur town which witnessed communal violence on Hanuman Jayanti in 2023.

"At least 50 platoons of force and an adequate number of CAPF jawans have been deployed in Sambalpur. Drones are being used to keep vigil," the officer said.

Kumar said regular flag marches are being conducted in sensitive areas to establish a sense of security among the people. Police personnel in plainclothes have been deployed along with mobile vehicles to carry out on-ground monitoring discreetly.

He said well-equipped modern control rooms have been opened to coordinate the activities and respond swiftly in case of any emergency.

In the review meeting with district collectors, SPs, police range officers, the chief secretary and DGP have categorically asked them to ensure communal harmony in all places.

Executive magistrates will remain present in sensitive locations to manage law and order situations.

"The CS and DGP have told the officials at the ground level to keep a tab on the social media posts, identified anti-socials and mischief mongers," Kumar said, adding that the people have been urged not to fall for rumours.

In order to avoid the spread of misinformation and prevent communal tensions, a special cyber monitoring team has been constituted to track social media platforms, he said.

Special instructions have also been issued to district collectors to make arrangements for the possible 'Kalabaisakha' (thunderstorm) and heat wave conditions during the festival on Monday. PTI AAM AAM ACD