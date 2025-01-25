Tight security arrangements in Punjab, Haryana in view of R-Day celebrations

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) Security has been stepped up across Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in view of Sunday's Republic-Day celebrations.

Security arrangements have been strengthened at vulnerable places and key installations, bus stands, railway stations and government buildings at the district headquarters, officials said.

Security has also been strengthened in and around the venues where the Republic-Day celebrations will be held, including where top dignitaries will unfurl the tricolour.

Dog and bomb squad teams have been pressed into service to ensure fool-proof security in vulnerable places across Punjab and Haryana, the officials said.

Checkpoints have been set up at several places across the two states and vehicles are being thoroughly checked.

Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav had recently said the state police is fully prepared to ensure secure and peaceful Republic-Day celebrations and that security has been enhanced across the state.

All the police officers were instructed to heighten security measures, increase patrolling and intensify night-domination operations, the DGP had said.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will unfurl the national flag at a state-level event on the occasion of Republic Day in Ludhiana, while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the flag in Patiala.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will unfurl the tricolour in Faridabad, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will do the same in Rewari.

The Haryana Police has also strengthened security measures across the state in the run-up to the Republic Day.

Senior officers, including commissioners and district superintendents of police, have been directed to ensure an elaborate security cover at all important venues for the Republic-Day celebrations, officials said.

Police personnel are keeping a close vigil at sensitive locations to maintain law and order.

A close vigil is also being kept at strategic locations, such as busy markets, bus stands and railway stations. Hotels, guesthouses, parking lots and restaurants are also being checked, the officials added.

Tight security arrangements have also been made in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, in view of the Republic-Day celebrations. PTI SUN RC