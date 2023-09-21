Tight security arrangements put in place ahead of DU students' union polls

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Around 500 security personnel will be deployed at Delhi University's North Campus for the students' union elections on Friday, officials said. Adequate arrangements have also been made in the South Campus of the university for the election.

They said that more than 10 station house officers (SHOs) have been deployed to ensure security at the colleges while 25 police motorcycles are patrolling the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the local police, central paramilitary forces and reserve staffers will be deployed to provide adequate security during voting and on the counting day.

"More focus will be on the security of strong rooms, counting centres and colleges. We have certain priority areas... there should be no inconvenience to the public and traffic movement should not be hampered. The police will take measures to ensure that there is no crime against women," Kalsi said.

He said that several pickets have been put in place, round-the-clock vigil has been increased and social media is being monitored.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said picket checking and patrolling are underway.

"Outsiders will not be allowed (on the campus) during the election. We are also in touch with the administration of the colleges. Adequate security arrangements have been made for the election in South Campus. Patrolling on vehicles as well as on foot is underway," the DCP said.

Election for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) will take place on Friday. The election is being held after a gap of four years. It could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the election from being held in 2022. PTI NIT NIT NSD NSD