Tight security for first session of newly-elected Chhattisgarh assembly starting Dec 19

Raipur, Dec 18 (PTI) The first session of the newly-elected Chhattisgarh assembly will begin on Tuesday amid tight security and only those persons holding the entry passes with the identity card of the institutions they belong to will be allowed entry on the premises.

The first day of the session will see newly-elected members being administered the oath by the pro-tem speaker and the election of the speaker, as per the schedule released by Vidhan Sabha Secretary Dinesh Sharma.

A statement issued by the state assembly stated that arrangements have been made for the workers accompanying the MLAs and their family members to watch the live proceedings of the House in the auditorium located in the assembly complex.

Only MLAs will be allowed to enter from the VIP gate. Entry to the assembly premises will be allowed only to those persons holding entry passes and it will be also mandatory for them to have the identity card of the institutions they belong to or the Aadhaar card, it said.

The first session (winter session) of the sixth assembly will have three sittings before concluding on December 21. On the first day, newly-elected members will be administered the oath by Pro-tem speaker Ramvichar Netam followed by the election of the speaker, as per the schedule.

Former chief minister and senior BJP MLA Raman Singh has already been nominated by the ruling party for the assembly speaker's post. The opposition Congress has also extended support to his nomination.

The next day, the governor is scheduled to deliver his address while other government business will also be transacted. The discussion on the vote of thanks on the governor's address and other government business will be taken up on the last day, as per the schedule.

According to officials, the Vishnu Deo Sai government is likely to bring a supplementary budget in this session.

The Congress has appointed its senior MLA Charan Das Mahant as the leader of the opposition.

The Congress suffered a shock defeat in the assembly elections held last month at the hands of the BJP which bagged 54 out of 90 seats, restricting the Grand Old Party to 35. The Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) won one segment. PTI TKP NSK