Tight security in Delhi for US vice president JD Vance's visit

New Delhi: Security was tightened across the national capital ahead of the arrival of US Vice President J D Vance and Second Lady Usha on Monday, an official said.

Vance, his Indian-origin wife Usha, and their three children -- Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel, on a four-day visit to India, landed at the Palam airbase around 9.30 am.

"We have already conducted mock drills in line with security protocols for the high-level visit. Security has been strengthened across several parts of Delhi to ensure that everything proceeds smoothly and without incident," the official said.

After arriving in Delhi, Vance and his family are scheduled to visit the Akshardham temple and may also visit a shopping complex that sells traditional Indian handcrafted goods, according to people familiar with the matter.

"We have conducted advanced security checks at the Akshardham temple. Our teams have been deployed there and will remain on-site throughout the visit," the police official added.

Delhi Traffic Police has also made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth movement of Vance's convoy.

"Special traffic arrangements will be in place from 6 pm to 9 pm on Monday in view of a special event. The public is advised to avoid specific roads and use alternate routes during the restricted hours," a traffic police official said.

"Due to exigencies, traffic restrictions & diversions will be in place in both the carriageways and service road around IP Marg, ITO crossing, Vikas Marg, MGM IP flyover & BSZ Marg from W-Point up to A-Point.

"Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 9 am to 12 pm and use alternative roads for a hassle-free journey. Parking will only be allowed in designated areas," an advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police stated.

People should avoid Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Road, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg and Air Force Road, it said.

No vehicles will be allowed to halt or park along these stretches and improperly parked vehicles will be towed and prosecuted, the advisory stated.

Diversion points have been set up at several key intersections, including Tughlaq Road roundabout, Claridges roundabout, Yashwant Place, Shanti Path-Satya Marg and Satya Marg-Niti Marg.

Suggested alternate routes include Vande Mataram Marg from Dhaula Kuan flyover to Shankar Road roundabout, Talkatora Road and Sheikh Mujib-Ur-Rehman Marg.

The advisory also suggested commuters travelling towards Dhaula Kuan flyover from the Indira Gandhi International Airport or vice versa to use Rao Tula Ram Marg.

Traffic police advised commuters to use public transport, avoid restricted routes and plan travel to ISBTs, railway stations and airports with sufficient time in hand.

Vance is expected to leave Delhi on Monday night and will subsequently travel to Jaipur and Agra.