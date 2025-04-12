Tight security in Hyderabad as thousands join Hanuman Jayanti processions

Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Hanuman Jayanti was celebrated with traditional fervour, as thousands participated in processions organised on the occasion and offered prayers at temples on Saturday.

Police made elaborate security arrangements, including imposing traffic restrictions, to ensure that the processions passed off peacefully.

VHP leader and former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti inaugurated the Hanuman Jayanti 'shobha yatra' (procession), organised by the Bajrang Dal, at the Hanuman temple in Gowliguda.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', thousands of youth participated in the processions.

Vedanti wished that Narendra Modi becomes the Prime Minister for a fourth term and that the country turns into a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

He told PTI Videos that landmark decisions—including the abolition of Article 370, the ban on triple talaq, the construction of the Ram temple, and the amendment to the Waqf Bill—were made during Modi's tenure.

He claimed that a Uniform Civil Code and a population control law would be implemented if Modi becomes Prime Minister again.

Modi should continue as the Prime Minister for the sake of social harmony and national interest, he said.

Vedanti also expressed hope that the BJP would come to power in Telangana after the next Assembly elections in 2028.

The main procession, which began at Gowliguda, was scheduled to conclude at the Hanuman temple in Tadbund by evening, covering a distance of about 12 km.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand inspected the route and reviewed the security arrangements.

Police monitored the procession using drone cameras.

A joint control room was set up at the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s Office. PTI SJR VVK GDK SJR SSK KH