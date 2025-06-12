Tight security in place for Amarnath yatra, pilgrims should visit in large numbers: J-K LG

Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said foolproof security arrangements have been made for the forthcoming annual Amarnath Yatra and urged pilgrims to visit the cave shrine in large numbers.

Sinha performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the cave shrine, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual yatra this year.

The Lieutenant Governor became the first chairman of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board to reach the Holy cave in recent times through the Baltal track.

"The Pratham Puja was concluded. I request the devotees to come in large numbers for the yatra, which will start on July 3 and conclude on Raksha Bandhan on August 9," Sinha said.

He said the shrine board and the administration have improved the facilities for the pilgrims this year.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, CRPF, and other CAPFs have made foolproof security arrangements. So, I think there is no need for anyone to think about anything; they should come and take Baba's blessings," Sinha added.

Later, in a post on X, Sinha said, "Har Har Mahadev! Paid my obeisance to Baba Barfani and performed the 'Pratham Puja' at the Holy Cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. May Baba Amarnathji keep showering his divine blessings on all of us".

He said all stakeholders are working with complete devotion, dedication, collaboration and clear objectives for a hassle-free and safe pilgrimage.

"Invaluable contributions of people of J&K, Civil Society and all service providers have always been truly exceptional. I have full faith that significant improvements to facilities and services will ensure this year's pilgrimage is memorable and spiritually fulfilling for all devotees," he said.

Sinha earlier inspected the ongoing work for the yatra at the Baltal axis of the pilgrimage. He directed the officials to ensure the timely completion of the projects to enhance facilities for the pilgrims.

The Jammu and Kashmir LG inspected the maintenance, upgradation, and widening of the yatra track and took a firsthand appraisal of the measures taken by the shrine board and the BRO.

Sinha said that after the culmination of the yatra in 2024, special focus was laid on developing safe tracks on both routes.

"The alternate route from Chandanwari to Pissutop will have a safety handrail and surfacing to facilitate the on-foot yatris and better manage the yatra along the Chandanwari axis," he said.

The safety handrail has been installed in vulnerable stretches on the Pahalgam route.

Retaining walls and wire mesh are being used to overcome the threat posed by shooting stones on both routes, while ILCB (Interlocking Concrete Block) tiles have been laid on slippery stretches, officials said.

The LG also reviewed the arrangements in place for medical and healthcare at the Baltal Base Camp Hospital.

Sinha interacted with the officials and directed them to ensure the availability of adequate numbers of doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare professionals, medical equipment, medicines, oxygen cylinders and round-the-clock healthcare service for the well-being of the pilgrims.

The 38-day yatra is scheduled to begin on July 3 simultaneously from the twin axis of Baltal and Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.