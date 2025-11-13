Tight security in Punjab for 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Nov 13 (PTI) The Punjab Police has cast a wide net of security deploying advanced surveillance for the safety of devotees ahead of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla on Thursday said the grand commemorative event, to be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib from November 23 to 25, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees.

Shukla, along with Special DGP Security Sudhanshu S Srivastava, took stock of the security and traffic arrangements in Anandpur Sahib earlier in the day.

The special DGP said that around 10,000 boots will be on the ground for the safety of the visitors under the supervision of an additional director general of police rank nodal officer.

Seven inspector general, deputy IGs rank officers, 22 commandants, 45 superintendents of police, and 94 deputy superintendents of police will be deployed for the three-day event.

Shukla said that a high-tech control room is being set up with more than 300 AI CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition, 10 PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) cameras, and 25 ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras at all entry and exit points of the city.

Seven drone teams will provide continuous aerial surveillance, he said in an official statement.

"To create deterrence and pre-empt any untoward incident, data pertaining to snatchers in and around the Rupnagar district has also been integrated with the facial recognition system. Mounted police patrolling and smart barricades will also be utilised for effective law and order maintenance," the officer said.

The police have tied up with IIT Ropar to scientifically map parking spaces, across 30 lots in all, spanning 101 acres.

A round-the-clock shuttle service will ferry devotees to venues and three tent cities with a total capacity of 10,000 persons are being set up.

A pedestrian road along the highway and 60 outer divergence points and checkpoints will be established to regulate vehicle flow.

Eight helipads are being set up to ensure smooth arrival of VVIP guests, Shukla said. PTI CHS VN VN