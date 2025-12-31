Tight security in Rajasthan amid influx of tourists for New Year celebration

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) Rajasthan witnessed a massive influx of visitors ahead of New Year celebrations, with lakhs of visitors arriving in tourist destinations across the state, officials said on Wednesday.

Security has been tightened across Jaipur, with additional police deployment, 45 extra checkpoints and a three-layer patrolling system in all police station areas.

Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal said officers would remain on the field till 1 am to monitor suspicious activities and ensure public safety.

In Udaipur, tourists thronged the Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace, perched at an altitude of thousands of feet, to witness the last sunset of 2025.

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is in the Udaipur to celebrate the New Year with her husband Kunal Kemmu, was also seen enjoying local experiences. Devotees continued to visit major temples, including Khatushyamji in Sikar and the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara.

In Jaipur, authorities imposed restrictions on New Year parties at Nahargarh Fort, warning of strict action against unruly behaviour. Entry to the fort will remain open till 9.30 pm, while traffic from Amer towards Nahargarh and Jaigarh will be restricted from 5 pm.

Hotels, resorts and clubs in Jaipur have witnessed heavy bookings, with several premium properties already sold out and New Year packages going up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Party preparations in Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Udaipur are on full swing. PTI AG NB NB