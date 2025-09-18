Tighten security at Hanuman temple in Jhakoo, NSG suggests Shimla district administration

Shimla, Sep 18 (PTI) The National Security Guard has suggested that the Shimla district administration tighten security arrangements at Lord Hanuman Temple in Jhakoo Hill, an official said on Thursday.

The suggestions came after a three-member NSG team, accompanied by district administration officials and police personnel, conducted an inspection of the temple premises for two days.

The team, which arrived in Shimla on Monday, also inspected the Annandale locality before departing on Wednesday, but no suggestions were made for security arrangements there.

According to the district administration officials, the federal agency is expected to soon give their suggestions in writing, after which a decision will be taken on tightening the temple's security.

The ancient Lord Hanuman temple in Jhakoo Hill, located at an elevation of around 2,455 metres, about 2 kilometres away from the iconic Ridge, is one of the major landmarks in Shimla.

Every day, hundreds of devotees visit the temple. There is usually an influx of devotees during festivals such as Dussehra and Hanuman Jayanti, when additional police force is deployed at the premises.