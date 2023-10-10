Tightened security measures enforced ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's Kashmir visit

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu is poised to make her inaugural visit to the Kashmir region, where she will serve as the chief guest at the upcoming University of Kashmir convocation.

This event, scheduled for tomorrow, October 11, has prompted a substantial increase in security measures across Srinagar and its environs.

President Murmu will be delivering the keynote address at the 20th convocation, and according to official sources cited by local media, she will also be conferring honours upon outstanding students from the year 2020 onwards.

Over 400 students are expected to receive prestigious gold medals, MPhil degrees, and PhD degrees during this occasion.

Additionally, President Murmu will be hosted by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, reinforcing the significance of her visit.

In anticipation of this high-profile event, robust security measures have been implemented in Srinagar and its surrounding areas. Authorities have taken proactive steps to strengthen security and ensure the well-being of all attendees.

A heightened presence of security personnel can be observed throughout Kashmir, with particular attention given to the University of Kashmir.

In addition to bolstered security within Srinagar City, stringent measures have been put in place along key routes such as the Srinagar-Jammu and Srinagar-Baramulla highways. Armed personnel, both in uniform and plain clothes, have been strategically stationed around the University of Kashmir to monitor any suspicious activities.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a comprehensive meeting to assess the preparations for President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor reviewed arrangements for the University of Kashmir's convocation, where the Honorable President will preside.

He also scrutinized security plans and issued directives for protocol management strategy in light of the President's visit.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh of Jammu and Kashmir held a security review meeting ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the region.

During the meeting, security arrangements for the President's visit, including detailed deployment along her route and around the event venues, were deliberated upon. Coordination between various security forces and intelligence agencies was also a focal point of discussion.