Tigress attacks villagers in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, beaten to death; tiger killed in road crash

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A two-year-old tigress that strayed into a village in the buffer zone of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and attacked two people was killed allegedly by villagers on Wednesday, officials said.

In a separate incident, a tiger was killed in a road accident that took place under Mailani range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR), they said.

In the first incident, the angry villagers of Phulwaria clubbed the tigress to death on the spot.

Saureesh Sahai, the Dudhwa Buffer Zone deputy director, said forest officials retrieved the carcass from the village in the Palia tehsil and sent it to the range headquarters.

A case against unidentified persons was lodged at Palia police station under provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act and a probe taken up, he added.

The injured villagers were admitted to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Sahai said the animal's postmortem was conducted according to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and the viscera sent to ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly, for detailed analysis.

A few hours after the Phulwaria incident in Dudhwa buffer zone, a speeding vehicle hit a male tiger on Bhira-Mailani highway under Mailani range of DTR.

Field director of DTR H Rajamohan confirmed the death of a male tiger in a road accident and said errant driver Laxman Saud along with his car was taken into custody.

Deputy director, DTR, Rengaraju T said a case under appropriate sections of the Wild Life (Protection) Act has been lodged and the driver sent to jail.

He added that the postmortem of the carcass was carried out as per NTCA guidelines.