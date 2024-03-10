Tigress captured at Corbett for translocation to Rajaji

Rishikesh, Mar 10 (PTI) A five-year-old tigress was captured from the Dhela range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve for translocation to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, an official said on Sunday.

Rajaji Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola said the tigress was captured on March 7 as part of the ongoing Tiger Relocation Project aimed at increasing the tiger population at Rajaji.

The captured tigress can be translocated anytime to the Motichur range of Rajaji after necessary medical examination, Badola said. It has been kept at a rescue centre in the Dhela range of Corbett, he added.

Badola said the enclosure at the Motichur range of Rajaji is being readied for the new guest.

A team of veterinary doctors is also ready, Badola said, adding the team has been specially trained to monitor the tigress after its soft release from the enclosure. It will be the fourth tigress to be translocated to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Badola said.

One male and two female tigers had been brought to Motichur range earlier. But even after a long period of time, they did not produce desired breeding results, he said.

Badola said the Rajaji Tiger Reserve has ideal habitat conditions for tigers from a wildlife management point of view, including sufficient food, water and shelter and minimum human interference. PTI Corr ALM AS AS