Tigress captured for relocation from Tadoba to Simlipal Tiger Reserve

Chandrapur, Nov 13 (PTI) A tigress has been successfully captured for relocation from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district to the Simlipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha, a senior forest official said on Wednesday.

This marks the first inter-state tiger relocation from Maharashtra to any other state, the official said.

The tigress (T-163) is being transported by road in a specially-equipped vehicle, accompanied by veterinarians for monitoring during the journey.

This relocation is part of a broader effort authorised by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to move two female tigers (aged 2-3 years) from TATR to STR. The move aims to strengthen the tiger population in Simlipal, following the successful relocation of another tigress, T-158, earlier this year.

Jitendra Ramgaokar, Field Director of TATR, informed that Maharashtra's Chief Wildlife Warden issued the necessary permits for the relocation after the Ministry's approval. He added that the field teams of TATR had been tracking potential candidates since October 20.

During the course of translocation, six potential tigers were identified by TATR authorities. The tracking operations were carried out by field teams of TATR, he said.

Tigress T-163 was captured in the Zinkanat beat, Compartment No. 300, within the core area of TATR's Karwa Range. She was fitted with a radio collar to enable continuous tracking of movements. PTI COR NSK