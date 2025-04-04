Tigress captured in Maharashtra's Bhandara days after she killed farmer

Bhandara, Apr 4 (PTI) A forest department team has captured a tigress in Lakhandur forest range in Bhandara district of Maharashtra, days after a farmer was killed in her attack, an official said on Friday.

The animal was captured on Thursday, he said.

The sub-adult tigress, said to be the cub of T-75 tigress of Bramhapuri forest range in neighbouring Chandrapur district, had ventured into Lakhandur forest range over a month back and triggered fear among the local citizens.

On March 31, the tigress killed farmer Dakram Deshmukh when he went to his farm located in Khairi village in Lakhandur tehsil. His half-eaten body was later recovered.

After taking the consent of the Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), the department formed teams and deployed sharpshooters at different places. After three days of efforts, the tigress was noticed in Deshmukh's farm, after which the officials deployed a drone to find her exact location and then tranquilised the feline, the official said.

After being captured, the tigress was sent to the Wildlife Research and Training Centre (WRTC) in Gorewada on Thursday night, he said. PTI COR NP