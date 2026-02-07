Tigress captured in MP's Bandhavgarh for planned translocation to Rajasthan under inter-state pact

Umaria (MP), Feb 7 (PTI) A tigress was captured in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh for her planned translocation to Rajasthan as part of an inter-state programme to boost the population of big cats in the neighbouring state, an official said Saturday.

The tigress will be shifted to Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, he said.

The feline was tranquilised and captured before being put in an enclosure for observation on Friday, he said.

"Under an inter-state agreement, we plan to send the tigress, aged around four to five years, to Rajasthan with the help of an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter," Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve's Field Director Anupam Sahay told reporters.

A trial landing of the IAF helicopter has already been conducted at the Guruwahi helipad and the animal will be flown to Rajasthan once final approvals are received.

Following the capture, the tigress underwent a health examination and was fitted with a radio collar. She has been kept under observation in an enclosure at Baheraha in Magdhi range. PTI COR LAL NP