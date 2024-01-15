Tigress' carcass found in UP's Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

Bahraich (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) The carcass of a tigress was found floating in a stream in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary here, Forest Department officials said on Monday.

No injury marks were found on the carcass, they said.

On Sunday evening, a watchman of the Irrigation Department found the tigress' carcass floating in the Gerua upstream of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghaghra Barrage in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Vivek Verma told PTI.

The watchman informed the Forest Department patrol team and the department officials immediately took custody of the carcass, he said.

The tigress was aged around 3-4 years. No injury marks were found on the carcass. The tigress' canines are claws are also intact, Verma said.

The carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination, which will be conducted by a three-member team of veterinarians, he said.

Forest Range Officer Anup Kumar told reporters that the carcass was quite bloated when it was found and the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report comes. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV