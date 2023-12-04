Tigress caught with cub from Corbett reserve

Rishikesh, Dec 4 (PTI) A tigress which had killed cattle in a village in the Bijrani range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve has been caught along with its cub.

The tigress, aged about 10 years, had killed six animals in Kaniya village.

It was caught along with its ten-month-old cub after being sedated on Sunday evening, Corbett Tiger Reserve deputy director Diganth Nayak said.

Both of them have been kept at a rescue centre in Gujjar Padav where a team of doctors will examine them medically, he said.

The canine teeth of the tigress were worn out, he said.