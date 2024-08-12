Tigress crushed to death by train in Maharashtra's Gondia

Gondia, Aug 12 (PTI) A tigress was run over by a goods train on Monday on the Gondia-Ballarsha railway route here, a forest department official said.

The big cat was killed in Arjuni Morgaon-Wadsa section near compartment 97, the official said, adding it may have not been able to spot the approaching train due to the dense undergrowth at the site of the incident.

"The driver of the goods train applied emergency brakes after the incident and informed railway officials. After being alerted, a forest department team, including a representative of the National Tiger Conservation Authority and personnel from Rapid Response Team, reached the spot," he said.

The carcass was consigned to flames as per NTCA guidelines in Wadsa, he added.

Wildlife Warden Sawan Bahekar said an underpass should be constructed at the site and fences must be put in place along specific areas on the route to ensure such incidents don't recur. PTI COR BNM