Tigress dies at zoo in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maha), Apr 13 (PTI) Tigress `Samruddhi' died following illness at the civic-run Siddharth Zoo here on Saturday morning, an official release said.

The 15-year-old feline was ailing for the last two weeks and her blood urea and creatinine levels were high, it said.

The cause of death was heart failure, as per the autopsy report.

Samruddhi had given birth to three litters, and two of her cubs were sent to the Ahmedabad zoo and another to a zoo in Pune. Remaining seven cubs are at Siddharth Zoo. PTI AW KRK