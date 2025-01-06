Tigress found dead in Bhandara district, electrocution suspected; one person detained

Nagpur/Bhandara, Jan 6 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, following which one person was detained for questioning, an official said.

Advertisment

The carcass of the 3-year-old tigress was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range, he added.

"There are burn marks on the body. It suggests the culprit may have tried to burn it. The organs are intact," Deputy Conservator of Forest Rahul Gavai said.

Another official said the tigress may have been electrocuted, adding that one person had been detained for questioning.

Advertisment

The Tumsar police and forest department officials are probing the case, he said.

"The carcass has been sent for post mortem and we are awaiting the report. This is the second tiger deaths in the past few days in Tumsar. On December 30, a sub adult was found dead near Deonara-Kurmuda village," the official said. PTI COR CLS BNM