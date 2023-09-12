Tigress found dead in Chandrapur district

Chandrapur, Sep 12 (PTI) The carcasses of a tigress and a wild boar were found in an agriculture field under Pombhurna forest range in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a Forest official said.

Advertisment

The carcasses were spotted by women labourers when they reported for work at the farm owned by a farmer at Fuskuti village in Mul tehsil. The farmer later reported the matter to Forest officials.

Prima facie, the deceased tigress aged around 24 to 30 months, said Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Jitendra Ramgaonkar.

"The carcass of a wild boar was found near the dead tigress. Both the carcasses were shifted to Transit Treatment Centre, Chandrapur, for autopsy," he said.

The official said the cause of the death would be known once the postmortem report is ready. PTI COR NSK