Tigress found dead in Kanha reserve

Mandla (MP), Jan 29 (PTI) A tigress died in Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Wednesday.

A patrolling team spotted the carcass of the big cat, aged around two years, in Parsa tola area on Tuesday, said Kanha Tiger Reserve's field director Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

He said forest officials searched the area for clues to identify the cause of the tigress' death, and found her body parts intact.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR ADU NSK