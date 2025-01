Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in a forest in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Monday, an official said.

The carcass of the 3-year-old tigress was found in compartment number 74 in Jhanjhariya in Tumsar forest range, he added.

The carcass has been sent for post mortem and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI CLS BNM