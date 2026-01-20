Tigress found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

Umaria (MP), Jan 20 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district with officials on Tuesday suspecting it to be a case of fatal infighting among felines.

Dr Anupam Sahay, Field Director, BTR, said that upon receiving information about the tigress's death, forest department personnel immediately arrived at the scene and conducted a search in surrounding areas with the help of a dog squad.

The tigress was approximately five-year-old and her carcass was found near Guruwahi village within the Manpur buffer zone of BTR, he said.

Preliminary investigations suggested infighting may have led to the big cat's death, Sahay stated.

A detailed post-mortem was conducted in the presence of wildlife veterinarians, and samples were collected and sent to an authorised laboratory for testing. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received, the official said. PTI COR MAS RSY