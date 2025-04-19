Tigress found dead in MP's Kanha reserve

Mandla (MP), Apr 19 (PTI) A tigress was found dead in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Saturday.

The carcass was spotted in Jamun Tola area under the Kisli range of the KTR on Friday, said Reserve's field director Ravindra Mani Tripathi.

He said the body parts of the big cat were found intact.

The carcass was disposed of after postmortem as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority's (NTCA) protocol.

Further investigation is underway, he said.