Tigress found dead in MP's Mandla district

Bhopal, Apr 5 (PTI) A tigress has been found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Saturday.

The big cat, aged around 15 months, was spotted in Bhua Bichhiya range a day before, said Divisional Forest Officer Rishibha Singh.

Forest officials received information on Friday that a "sub-adult" tigress was sitting close to the riverbank.

A forest team kept watch on her, but in the evening they found that she had fallen over to one side.

No external injuries were found on her body. The viscera was collected during the post-mortem and samples were sent to a laboratory for examination, the official said.

The cause of death can be ascertained after receiving the reports, Singh said.